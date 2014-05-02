Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories Offers Exclusive Range of Prom Party Jewelry at the Most Economical Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Based in New York, USA, Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories is one of the most trusted, revered and renowned name in providing high quality jewelry and fashion accessories at the lowest possible prices. The listings of the online jewelry store display a wide assortment of impeccably crafted stone-embellished jewelry that one can avail at highly reasonable rates. The jewelry and other accessories on offer play a vital role in complementing and transforming the entire persona of an individual. For the benefit of its young clients, Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories also offers beautifully crafted prom jewelry at affordable prices.



A senior executive at Ice Fashion said, “We today stand as the most proffered destination for fashion aficionados from all over the world. We are known to offer the most exotic range of superior; hand crafted designer jewelry that would go a long way in redefining the individuality and style statement of the women of all ages. Along with jewelry, we have an exclusive range of fashion accessories that would further enhance the expression of their distinct femininity. Moreover, we cater to the comprehensive needs of our clients with budget consideration by offering all the jewelry and accessories without straining the wallet.”



The most pronounced feature of the online store is that it addresses the jewelery requirements of the client for all occasions that too at highly discounted prices. The inventory of the online store has a listing of the trendiest and the most sought after prom jewelery and accessories at the most reasonable prices. The exclusive range of fashionable prom jewelry would not only garner great reviews from people around but also complement the special occasion to a nicety.



Elaborating about the services, the senior executive said, “We, at Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories, keep the customer satisfaction at the top of our priority list and would do every bit to make the buying experience memorable and convenient. To achieve our goal, we have a bevy of professionals who take care of the proper packing and shipping of the purchase. Before dispatching the purchase to the desired destination, we thoroughly inspect it and make sure that the purchase does not carry any type of manufacturing defect. However, if there is any wear and tear incurred to the product, we enable our client to avail the right compensation for the loss”.



Therefore, if you are looking to purchase beautiful handmade designer jewelry, then Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories is the place to visit. You may contact the company by simply dialing the toll free number or you can forward your queries at either of the email Ids. The company makes sure to get in touch with you as soon as possible.



About Shop Ice Fashion

New York based Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories is one of the most sought after online jewelry suppliers that offers superior jewelry and accessories at dirt-cheap rates. Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories offers jewelry fit for all occasions without burdening the wallet of the client. It also offers a wide range of designer beaded jewelry at lowest possible prices. Click here to buy prom necklaces online. The range of designer prom jewelry available with the online store would surely enthrall you.



Contact Details:



Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories

Woodside, NY, 11377

Phone: 347-642-8130

Email: IceFashionJewelry.A@gmail.com

Website: http://www.shopicefashion.com/