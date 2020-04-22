Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Ice Hockey Tape Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Howies Hockey Tape (United States), Renfrew Pro (Canada), North American Tapes (United States), Jaybird & Mais, Inc. (United States), A&R Sports (United States), Proguard Sports (United States), TapeOwl Hockey Tape (United States), J.V. Converting Company, Inc. (United States), Union Tape Products Co., Ltd. (China) and Scapa Group plc (United Kingdom).



Ice Hockey Tape is used to tape the stick handle of ice hockey for a better grip. These tapes protect hockey from wearing and provide a grip on the puck. The taping lower part of the ice hockey prevents them from damage. This tape lasts longer and it saves users time preparing stick. The growing interest of people in the ice hockey game has increased the demand for ice hockey tape. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Ice Hockey Tape from Sport Professionals and Ease to Use and Long Lasting Benefit.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Ice Hockey Tape from Sport Professionals

- Ease to Use and Long Lasting Benefit



Market Trend

- Trend for Customized Ice Hockey Tapes with Logo of Sports Team



Restraints

- Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

Growing Use of Ice Hockey Tape for Personal Use and Rising Demand for Designed and Colorful Ice Hockey Tapes

Challenges

Availability of Low-Quality Products



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Transparent, Designed, Colored), Application (Personal, Professional Sports), Use (Stick Blades, Stick Handle), Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Ice Hockey TapeMarketand various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ice Hockey Tape Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Ice Hockey Tape market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Ice Hockey TapeMarket.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Ice Hockey Tape

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Ice Hockey Tape Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Ice Hockey Tape market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered



- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Ice Hockey Tape market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Ice Hockey Tape market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Ice Hockey Tape market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



