Ice Storage System Market Showing Footprints for Strong Annual Sales

The latest update of Global Ice Storage System Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Ice Storage System, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are CALMAC (United States), J. C. Penney (United States), Trane (Ireland), Nostromo (United States), CRYOGEL (France), DN Tanks (United States), Viking Cold Solutions, Inc. (United States), AREVA NP SAS (France), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (United States), Burns & McDonnell, Inc. (United States), Ice Energy, Inc. (United States), Praj Refrigeration Industry (India), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), EVAPCO Inc. (United States) and Shenzhen Lier Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).



The ice storage system uses the latent capacity of water associated with changing phases from ice to water to store thermal energy. There are two basic types of ice storage systems such as static systems and dynamic systems. Glycol-based ice storage systems are very popular because they are simple & are similar to conventional chilled-water systems. Cooling with ice thermal storage can be a cost-effective, reliable system approach to cooling offices, hospitals, malls, and others. Increasing demand for ice storage systems in North America and the Middle East, cooling system usage a greater proportion of electricity for cooling & are heavily penalized by electricity supply companies for energy use in the summertime.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand From Residential & Commercial Buildings Because Of The Stored Ice Is Then Used To Cool The Building Occupants The Next Day

- Increasing Demand from Hospitals, Malls & Others Due to Ice Storage System helps lower energy consumption and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.



Market Trend

- Rising Adoption of Glycol-Based Ice Storage Systems

- Increasing Trend Due to it can be shifts energy usage to non-peak hours, saves energy, and reduces energy costs.



Restraints

- High Cost of Ice Storage Systems



Opportunities

- Increase the Share of Renewable Energy Sources in Numerous Fields



Challenges

- Rising Problems of Corrosion with Ice Storage Container



Major Market Developments:

On 01st May 2019, Ice Energy, the leading provider of distributed thermal energy storage has signed an international distribution agreement with leading global electrical and engineering company, Fuji Bridex Pte Ltd. Fuji Bridex will market, install and service Ice Energy's for commercial and residential Ice Bear systems across Singapore, Japan, Australia and Southeast Asia.



On 06th February 2019, Ice Energy, a leading provider of distributed thermal energy storage solutions, has completed the first phase of what will be the largest installation of its Ice Bear systems in the U.S., under a 21.6-megawatt energy storage contract with Southern California Edison.



Industrial, Residential & Commercial, Utilities are the segments analysed and sized in this study by end-users, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2026. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. Static Systems, Dynamic Systems have been considered for segmenting Ice Storage System market by type.



The Market is also segmented by Technology (Sensible, Latent Heat, Thermochemical, Others), Material Type (Water, Molten Salt, Others)



Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.



How Key Players of the Global Ice Storage System Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as CALMAC (United States), J. C. Penney (United States), Trane (Ireland), Nostromo (United States), CRYOGEL (France), DN Tanks (United States), Viking Cold Solutions, Inc. (United States), AREVA NP SAS (France), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (United States), Burns & McDonnell, Inc. (United States), Ice Energy, Inc. (United States), Praj Refrigeration Industry (India), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), EVAPCO Inc. (United States) and Shenzhen Lier Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

