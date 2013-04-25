IceHockeyReferee.com Launches Hockey Ref Academy

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- IceHockeyReferee.com will launch Hockey Ref Academy a website devoted to teaching hockey officials the ins and outs of becoming a better official on April 22nd 2013.



IceHockeyReferee.com will provide online training to ice hockey officials around the world. The ten game program aims to have you working higher level hockey games at the completion of the ten game course.



Hockey referee camps are expensive, often times require travel, and at inconvenient times. IceHockeyReferee.com looks to take the hassle of learning and becoming better ice hockey officials by offering the convenient online platform.



IceHockeyReferee.com was made for the active hockey official. We are officials that care for the game, are passionate about officiating, and want to see all officials work their dream level. With over 13 years of hockey officiating experience, working up to higher level games, and taking in the bumps and bruises that come along with hockey officiating. IceHockeyReferee.com has put together only the most relevant and impactful course that will get you working higher level hockey by the end of your next season. –Guaranteed



