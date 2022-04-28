Iceland Fast Tracks Ukranian Applicants Into Logistics Jobs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- There are many different ways in which businesses have taken steps to help Ukrainians who have been forced out of their country. The supermarket Iceland has offered to fast track Ukrainian applicants for jobs with the chain and its logistics partner. The business also promised to provide support for applicants in terms of obtaining the right to work and finding somewhere to live on arrival in the UK. The offer of help was posted to Iceland's social media platforms and included a link to the recruitment page of the logistics partner GXO. The GXO recruitment page contains a range of roles in areas such as lorry driving and warehouse jobs. Management at the supermarket made it clear that this was in response to the war in Ukraine and what they see as the need to support everyone whose lives and jobs have been taken from them. At the moment, Iceland hasn't provided any more information on how the fast tracking is going to be achieved.



DSJ Global is a renowned logistics headhunter for the UK, closely monitoring many of the efforts of UK businesses - like Iceland - to help provide support to those with skills in this sector who are impacted by the war in Ukraine. The firm has been providing expert services as a logistics headhunter since it was first established in 2004. In the intervening years it has also grown its practice to include a broad spectrum of other areas of expertise, including hiring for procurement and technical operations. DSJ Global has a wide range of resources to help support enterprises keen to hire for resilience and growth, as well as individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. That includes building a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections with hiring managers nationwide. The team at DSJ Global has extensive experience as a logistics headhunter and uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solution to help businesses to achieve 2022 hiring goals.



It's not just in the UK where DSJ Global is effective as a logistics headhunter. The firm is very well established nationwide with a presence in all major cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham. However, there is also a robust international dimension to the reach that DSJ Global has, as the team in the UK is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual national and international network has proven to be a key asset in recent years, especially when combined with the expertise that has been nurtured internally at the firm. DSJ Global invests continuously in its people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Logistics Leader, Senior Electrical Engineer and Logistics and Compliance Manager.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



To find out more about UK and Europe Procurement and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.