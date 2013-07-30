IceStorm.com Allows Web Hosting Resellers to Resell Unlimited Plans

Daly City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- IceStorm.com, a California-based web hosting and Internet solutions provider that has been serving clients for over 16 years, now allows its web hosting resellers to resell unlimited web hosting plans as well as other unlimited features.



Available in three different reseller hosting plans, Reseller Budget, Reseller Webmaster, and Reseller Platinum, IceStorm.com's resellers can now create packages through cPanel's WebHost Manager, a reseller administrative interface, with unlimited disk space and traffic. Furthermore, it allows the creation of packages with unlimited email boxes, email lists, addon domains, mySQL databases and other web hosting related features.



“For several years, we have offered Unlimited Web Hosting directly to customers” said Adrian Gonzales, President of IceStorm.com. “Now, it's time for our Web Hosting Resellers to have the ability to do the same. Because we have continually upgraded our servers and made uptime performance a priority, we know how to responsibly offer unlimited features to all clients.”



IceStorm.com's Reseller Hosting plans give resellers the freedom to activate full domains and rebrand hosting services as their own. They further provide unlimited website builder licenses of Soholaunch and RVSiteBuilder. With numerous business tools available, IceStorm.com's Reseller Hosting plans are particularly targeted toward entrepreneurs, home business starters and web developers.



About IceStorm.com

