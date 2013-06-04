IceStorm.com Launches Highly Scalable Cloud VPS Web Hosting Plans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- IceStorm.com, a California-based web hosting and Internet solutions provider that has been serving clients for 16 years, is offering advanced Cloud-based Virtual Private Server hosting to those looking for additional power, flexibility and scalability with their web hosting while wanting to keep costs down.



With the advent of Cloud computing, Cloud VPS has become the future of web hosting. IceStorm recognizes the need to provide high-performance hosting that meets the conditions of the new technology.



"We feel Cloud technology has finally matured to a point where we can confidently provide extremely reliable Cloud-based VPS web hosting at an affordable cost,” said Adrian Gonzales, President of IceStorm.com. "Our Cloud VPS hosting gives our customers extreme flexibility and scalability over their websites like no other typical web hosting service can provide."



IceStorm’s Cloud VPS Hosting gives clients more guaranteed resources, higher performance and better scalability than traditional VPS and dedicated servers. Cloud VPS hosting is also cost-efficient with a price considerably less than that of a dedicated server.



With Cloud VPS, IceStorm.com clients will be guaranteed the resources whenever they need them and be in complete control of their web hosting and server configuration. They can also count on their Cloud VPS to scale with demand as their websites grow with popularity.



IceStorm.com also provides various server management options for their Cloud VPS where technicians will proactively administrate clients’ accounts by performing security audits and implementing periodic updates of important system software.



IceStorm.com is offering Cloud VPS Hosting starting at just $24.95/month.



"At IceStorm.com with 16 years of web hosting experience, 'Proven Reliability' has become more than just a motto,” Gonzales said. “We intend to give our new Cloud VPS Hosting the same kind of ‘Proven Reliability’ as with all our other web hosting products."



To learn more about Cloud VPS from IceStorm.com, please visit

http://www.icestorm.com/cloud-vps.html



To learn more about IceStorm.com, please visit http://www.icestorm.com



About IceStorm.com

IceStorm.com is a leading provider of web hosting solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1997 in San Francisco, Calif., IceStorm.com provides individuals and businesses with Unlimited Web Hosting Plans, Reseller Hosting Plans, Cloud VPS Hosting Plans, Domain Registration Services, Data Migration Services and friendly 24-hour U.S.-based technical support.



Media Contact:

Adrian Gonzales

manager@icestorm.com

San Francisco, CA

http://www.icestorm.com