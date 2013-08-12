IceStorm.com Launches Managed Cloud VPS Web Hosting Plans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- IceStorm.com, a California-based web hosting and Internet solutions provider that has been serving clients for 16 years, is now offering Cloud-based SSD Virtual Private Server plans with discounted managed services.



IceStorm.com recognizes the need for many entrepreneurs and businesses to focus on their business itself and not on the settings and configurations that may need to be performed on a web hosting server before it is fully utilized.



“Many businesses understand that the Cloud VPS platform provides the freedom and scalability required to grow their website but they might not have the time to fully administer the server,” said Adrian Gonzales, President of IceStorm.com. “With our Managed Cloud VPS plans, we take the worry out of configuring, securing, and administering a Cloud VPS Server.”



All Managed Cloud VPS plans come with Proactive Level 3 Server Management. This includes 24/7/365 Server Monitoring, Human Response To Server Alerts, Monitoring of at least 13 ports, DDOS Attack Mitigation, a Managed Firewall, as well as many other security services. IceStorm.com's Level 3 Server Management also provides necessary Apache, PHP, and mySQL updates.



“Compared to a typical managed dedicated server that may cost hundreds of dollars, our pricing is indeed significantly less,” said Adrian Gonzales. “Furthermore, with Cloud VPS Hosting, clients will receive higher performance and better scalability than traditional VPS and dedicated servers. Anyone looking for a cost-efficient managed web server should seriously take a look at our Managed Cloud VPS plans.”



To learn more about Managed Cloud VPS from IceStorm.com, please visit



http://www.icestorm.com/cloud-vps-managed.html



To learn more about IceStorm.com, please visit http://www.icestorm.com



About IceStorm.com

IceStorm.com is a leading provider of web hosting solutions for entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997 in San Francisco, Calif., IceStorm.com provides Unlimited Web Hosting, Reseller Web Hosting, Cloud VPS SSD Hosting, SSL Certificates and Domain Registration Services. All services are backed by knowledgeable and friendly 24-hour US-based technical support.



Media Contact:

Adrian Gonzales

manager@icestorm.com

http://www.icestorm.com

877-423-9797

San Francisco, CA