IceStorm.com Opens Cloud VPS Hosting at London, UK Datacenter

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- IceStorm.com, a California-based web hosting and Internet solutions provider that has been serving clients for 16 years, is now offering Cloud SSD Virtual Private Servers at a London, UK Datacenter.



With the growing demand for Cloud VPS Hosting, IceStorm.com is determined to meet the needs of European-based clients.



“We reached the point in our growth that it made sense to expand and further deploy Cloud VPS Servers at a top-tier datacenter in London,” said Adrian Gonzales, President of IceStorm.com. “This will help serve our many clients who operate in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.”



IceStorm’s Cloud VPS Hosting gives clients full root and administrative access, dedicated CPU and RAM, and higher performance and better scalability than traditional VPS and dedicated servers. Cloud VPS hosting is also cost-efficient with a price significantly less than most dedicated servers.



To learn more about Cloud VPS Hosting from IceStorm.com, please visit: http://www.icestorm.com/cloud-vps



To learn more about IceStorm.com, please visit http://www.icestorm.com



About IceStorm.com

IceStorm.com is a leading provider of web hosting solutions for entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997 in San Francisco, Calif., IceStorm.com provides Unlimited Web Hosting, Reseller Web Hosting, Cloud VPS SSD Hosting, SSL Certificates and Domain Registration Services. All services are backed by knowledgeable and friendly 24-hour US-based technical support.



Media Contact:

Adrian Gonzales

manager@icestorm.com

http://www.icestorm.com

877-423-9797

San Francisco, CA