IceStorm.com's Mobile Website Builder to Boost Entrepreneurs' Web Presence

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Business owners may be losing potential customers because of a website that is slow to navigate on a mobile device.



But IceStorm.com (http://www.icestorm.com), a leading Web-hosting and Internet-solutions provider, is now offering the Mobile Website Builder (http://www.icestorm.com/mobile-websites) for those entrepreneurs who want to improve their viewers’ Web-browsing experience on a smartphone or tablet.



“Aside from accommodating the boom in mobile-device usage, developing a mobile website makes sense for individuals and businesses because it streamlines the process of getting your product to consumers,” said Adrian Gonzales, principal and marketing manager of IceStorm.com.



IceStorm.com’s advanced, real-time Mobile Website Builder is optimized for the latest mobile devices from all the major manufacturers, including the iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Windows Phone.



It provides dozens of professional mobile Web templates to choose from and requires no coding or programming, so a mobile website can be launched in minutes.



Other key features are a 500MB Web-storage capacity, SEO optimization, and unlimited sections and pages. Social-media and e-commerce links can also easily be added to make a mobile website interactive and dynamic.



As with any IceStorm.com product, the Mobile Website Builder comes with around-the-clock, U.S.-based technical support.



IceStorm.com is offering the Mobile Website Builder for a reduced price of only $10.95 a month with a 30-day guarantee.



With the Mobile Website Builder, business owners can quickly make their Web presence easily accessible to smartphone and tablet users, which in turn can help grow profits.



"Hiring a Web developer to create a mobile website can be too costly and time-consuming,” Gonzales said. “With the new IceStorm.com Mobile Website Builder,

creating a mobile website becomes quick, easy and affordable."



To learn more about the Mobile Website Builder from IceStorm.com, please visit http://www.icestorm.com/mobile-websites



To learn more about IceStorm.com, please visit http://www.icestorm.com.



About IceStorm.com

IceStorm.com is a leading provider of Web-hosting solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1997 in San Francisco, Calif., IceStorm.com provides individuals and businesses with Unlimited Web Hosting Plans, Reseller Hosting Plans, Cloud VPS Hosting Plans, Domain Registration Services, Data Migration Services and friendly 24-hour, U.S.-based technical support.



Media Contact:

Adrian Gonzales

manager@icestorm.com

San Francisco, CA

http://www.icestorm.com