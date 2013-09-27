Icicle HACCP Food Safety Software Makes Food Safer

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Icicle HAACP Food Safety Software developed by Burton Software is a solution for many small food manufacturers. Food producers, transporters, distributors, and retailers face increased regulatory requirements to increase food safety as a result of an ongoing series of outbreaks of food-borne illnesses. As a result, consumers have become concerned and governments have responded. National and regional governments have moved to increase oversight to ensure that food crossing international, state, and provincial boundaries demonstrate compliance with recognized food safety standards.



The challenges to food manufacturers are formidable. A typical food safety plan requires recording, analyzing, and reporting on thousands of interrelated data points, touching almost every aspect of the business.



Icicle provides a framework that supports data acquisition and automatically generates food safety plans at the click of a button. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that generated plans are current and fully synchronized across many product lines produced at multiple plants.



Icicle assures transparency and accountability by enabling inspections to be designed and recorded electronically by in-house personnel, consultants, second or third-party auditing groups.



Icicle extends the traditional food safety paradigm by enabling other types of certifications, such as kosher and organic to be managed from within a single, unified system.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@IcicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955