Icicle HACCP Founder Featured on Manufacturing Revival Radio

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Steve Burton, founder of Burton Software Inc., was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio this week. The show was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the food safety leader. Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply.



Burton commented on how Icicle became the solution for many small and medium food manufacturers and processors using HACCP standard, “The issue is that 90% of the market is run by smaller companies that does not have the resources to develop their own major enterprise custom software solutions. So we are talking about companies doing less than $200 Million annually which is really small and medium-sized companies. When it came to companies taking a quarter of a million dollars out of their pocket to purchase an enterprise application it was not economically viable for them, so they fell back on the tools they had available which included manual tools, paper binders, Excel spreadsheets, and Word documents.”



To listen to the entire episode, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/steven-burton/.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



About Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955