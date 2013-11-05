Icicle Provides Proof of Food Safety to Kosher Food Manufacturers and Processors

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- According to a recent article in Food Safety News, kosher food is big business. The publication reported, “There are more than ten thousand kosher-producing companies in the United States alone, making more than 135,000 kosher products for over twelve million American consumers who purchase kosher food because it is kosher. Only 8 percent of kosher consumers, however, are religious Jews. Most kosher consumers choose kosher for reasons related to health and food safety.”



Icicle, by Burton Software, is preferred for many food manufacturers as a food quality HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution. Other solutions are more expensive and limited to the machines on which software was installed. The Icicle cloud-based structure allows food manufacturers to access data from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.



Icicle has been widely adopted by many sectors of food manufacturing and processing, most recently the kosher food market which is expanding rapidly. It is part of the "health and natural food” trend with more than 20% annual growth. Food manufacturers are taking full advantage of this extremely lucrative market. Consumers are intentionally buying kosher products amounting to over two hundred million dollars in annual purchases, in a market with substantial sales turnover. The multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society reflects only a small part of these consumers are Jewish. Many religions and groups represent the majority of consumers purchasing kosher food. Allergy sufferers, as well as those in search of a guarantee of certified quality, are part of the fast-growing groups of kosher-food consumers.



Until Icicle, food safety was not axiomatic with kosher certification, though the rigorous, reliable, and continual inspections kosher-certified products frequently strengthen consumers’ perception of value and quality. Icicle is the technology solution which now allows certified kosher foods to authenticate food safety.



More than three thousand Icicle users are projected by 2014; ten thousand additional global users in India and Europe are anticipated as well-respected strategic alliances are announced with leading food manufacturers.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) offers Icicle as an affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955