Icing Sugar Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019– 2023

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Icing sugar is a finely ground sugar produced by grinding granulated sugar (table sugar) into a powdery form. It is also known as powdered sugar and confectioners' sugar. Generally, it contains 3 to 5% of corn starch (TCP) or potato starch (anti-caking agent) to prevent the risk of clumping. It can also be prepared by grinding or crushing ordinary sugar in a coffee grinder or in mortar & pestle at home, despite it being majorly produced in a factory.

As icing sugar quickly dissolves in liquid, it is used by the food & beverages industries as an instant-dissolving sugar. In households, it is mainly used by home cooks for frosting and cake decorations. Many-a-time, it is lightly dusted over desserts, baked items and even on fruits. Furthermore, it is used for producing marshmallow, Marzipan, and other bakery items such as pastry and pies.



The demand of icing sugar is experiencing growth because it is majorly used in bakery and confectionery industries as it is quickly soluble and gives a smooth & creamy texture. Regions including North America and Europe consume the maximum amount of bakery items on a daily basis. This fosters the growth of the icing sugar market. However, there is growth in awareness about health among the consumers; and hence, they focus on leading a healthy lifestyle. This is expected to restrict the growth of icing sugar market in the forthcoming years. Nevertheless, there is an increase in the demand for organic powdered sugar, which is produced from organic sugarcane and does not contain any herbicides, pesticides, o

r chemicals. This increase in demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the icing sugar market.

Some of the prominent key players include Sudzuker AG, Associated British Foods plc., (ABF), Couplet Sugars, Crusty International, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., SBEC sugar Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, Dhampure Speciality Sugar Ltd., Blue Birds Foods India Ltd., Pacto Industries Ltd.



The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Dark Chocolate



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Icing sugar for each application, including-

Confectionery

Food & Beverage



Table of Contents

Chapter One Icing sugar Industry Overview

Chapter Two Icing sugar Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter Three Asia Icing sugar Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Icing sugar Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Icing sugar Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Icing sugar Industry Development Trend

Chapter Seven North American Icing sugar Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Icing sugar Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Icing sugar Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Icing sugar Industry Development Trend

Chapter Eleven Europe Icing sugar Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Icing sugar Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Icing sugar Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Icing sugar Industry Development Trend

Chapter Fifteen Icing sugar Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Icing sugar New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Icing sugar Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Icing sugar Industry Development Trend



