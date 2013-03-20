iComply's GRC Solution to Monitor Telecommunications Consumer Protection (TCP) Code Compliance

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Leading risk and compliance management solutions provider iComply Pty Ltd today announced the successful deployment of its online compliance solution – iAppraise – in support of Communications Compliance.



The TCP Code is a code of conduct for the Telecommunications Industry in Australia. It provides community safeguards in the areas of sales, service and contracts, billing, credit and debt management, changing suppliers, and complaint handling. It also sets out a framework of code compliance and monitoring. The TCP Code was registered by the ACMA on 1 September 2012 and applies to all Carriage Service Providers in Australia.



It is anticipated that industry will benefit from the clarification of obligations in the revised Code as well as the alignment of the Code with the new ACL. Importantly, it is also anticipated that the tightened and new provisions of the Code will increase customer satisfaction and, as a result, increase customer retention, reduce bad debt and customer management costs. Increased accessibility to the Code will also benefit industry customer service and regulatory staff.



Tony Stephenson stated today, “This moment represents another significant milestone for iComply, as we have again been selected to provide a technology platform to underpin and manage the integrity of a key industry code.” iComply by virtue of its partnership with Communications Compliance will attract the attention of the Telco Industry sector players. Stephenson further stated that, ”iComply is very proud to be associated with Communications Compliance and fully supports the initiatives to lead the way in compliance.”



About iComply

Based in Victoria, the company provides turnkey support services and online technology to peak industry bodies implementing standards and codes of practice.



For more information about iComply, please visit www.icomply.com.au or contact Tony Stephenson directly at +61 3 9545 1452.



