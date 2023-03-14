Iconic Digital Crowned 'SEO Agency of the Year 2023' in the London and South East England Prestige Business Awards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Iconic Digital, a leading digital marketing agency based in London, has been announced as the winner of the 'SEO Agency of the Year 2023' award at the London and South East England Prestige Business Awards 2023.



The awards, which celebrate the best businesses in London, will be held on August 28th at the Gorse Hill Hotel and Spa. Iconic Digital was nominated for the award alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, and it was their innovative approach to SEO that earned them the top spot.



Iconic Digital's CEO, Steve Pailthorpe, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we deliver the best SEO services to our clients."



He added: "This award is a fantastic achievement for us and we are looking forward to continuing to build on our success in the coming years."



Iconic Digital has been providing SEO services for over 10 years, and their focus on creating innovative strategies and delivering the highest quality of service has seen them become one of the most sought-after agencies in the industry.



The awards judges commented: "The level of data insights and transparent reporting, combined with the high level of results achieved for their clients is what makes Iconic Digital the clear winners of this category."



The London and South East England Prestige Business Awards are a highly anticipated event in the business calendar, and Iconic Digital's win is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team.



Further information about Iconic Digital can be found at https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk/