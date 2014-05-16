Iconic Digital Marketing Agency Named as Finalists in 2014 London Business Awards

Cheam, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Iconic Digital announced today that they have been named as finalists in the 2014 London Business Awards by Propsects. The inaugural awards celebrate the success of business from across the capital. Iconic Digital has been listed in two categories as Best New Business and Best Small Business. Iconic Digital’s Managing Director, Steve Pailthorpe has also been nominated as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year category.



The London-based Digital Marketing Agency has been trading for 2 years and has picked up numerous awards within the online marketing industry for their results-focussed, digital marketing services.



More than 300 nominations from organizations were submitted in virtually every industry across a variety of categories including Best Business for Training, Best Green Business, Best Small Business, Best New Business and Best Business for Community.



Speaking today at a press conference at the agency’s offices, Steve Pailthorpe commented, “Iconic Digital is delighted to be recognized as a leading digital marketing agency in this year’s awards. For the last two years of trading, our digital marketing consultants have been leading the way in small business marketing. Our focus is to deliver a return on investment for clients on every pound spent on marketing. We continue to grow exponentially as we deliver on this commitment.”



The London Business Awards are the capital’s premier business awards program hosted by Prospects Training and Development. All organizations operating in the greater London area are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small organizations.



From humble beginnings as a local marketing agency in Sutton, Iconic Digital has grown to be regarded as one of the best digital marketing agencies in London. Speaking at the recent Sutton Business Awards,Mary Morrissey representing the London Borough of Sutton commented, “This is a young business with excellent growth potential backed up by management with a clear focus on their clients and their needs. Their growth rate over the early months of the business is impressive, without over reaching themselves and due in no small part to sheer hard work and dedication to creating a successful business.”



The final category judges have a difficult task ahead of them because there have been so many successful nominations in this year’s awards. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which will take place on the 17th June 2014 at the Brewery in London.



For more information about the awards, please contact Propsects via: 020 8253 4256.



About Iconic Digital Marketing Consultants

Iconic Digital is a full service digital marketing agency with offices in London, Surrey and Leicestershire. Their team of digital marketing consultants are dedicated to online marketing for small businesses. Find out more at www.iconicdigital.co.uk