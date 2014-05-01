Iconic Digital Now Ensures Increased Online Presence and Emerges as a Leading Search Engine Optimization Service Provider in London

Cheam, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Google searches every day is a whopping 200,000,000 + and thus prominent ranking in Google searches is vital for any company’s growth. Responding to the need of the hour, Iconic Digital now ensures an increased online presence and emerges as a leading search engine optimization service provider in London.



They blend their organic SEO techniques with all other advanced Search Engine Marketing methods to improve the rankings of the websites. With a dominant World Wide Web identity, clients reach out more to target audience which results in increased traffic that eventually leads to more inbound enquires and sales increment.



As far as charges are concerned, SEO services at Iconic Digital are easy on the pocket. Elaborating on the same, a representative mentions, “Unlike other agencies, we don’t charge you for the quantity or competitiveness of your key terms. Instead, we provide you with a transparent method of SEO that ensures you receive a measurable return on investment. We do this by converting your monthly premium into physical man hours to produce content and approved backlinks to your website. Our packages start from £250 per month with many clients spending in excess of £2,000 per month once they have seen the return that can be achieved through Search Engine Optimization.”



Being among the trusted and best digital marketing agencies in London, Iconic Digital resorts only to approved and ingenious white-hat optimization methods ensuring that clients’ website get positioned strongly Google search engine results 1st page within 6 - 12 months. They have the record of using established and ratified content optimization techniques such as PR post writing,keyword based blog for generating top rankings for the websites of the clients. Sticking to the organic search optimization routine, the expert team at Iconic Digital successfully spawns off-page backlinks that keep on steadily boosting website’s ranking and finally push it to the top.



About Iconic Digital

Iconic Digital is a full service digital marketing consultancy based in South West London, specializing in outsourced marketing solutions. Working across all aspects of the marketing mix, Iconic Digital ensures clients have a solid marketing strategy together with perfectly delivered campaigns. They help companies with all aspects of their marketing including campaign management to generate good quality new business inquiries as well as SMO, online marketing planning and strategy. They specialize in creating vibrant and unique brands and helping companies to develop their sales and marketing strategy with innovative ideas, compelling strategy, tactical planning and perfectly delivered campaigns every time.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.iconicdigital.co.uk



Contact Information:

Iconic Digital

7 Adam Street

The Strand

London, WC2N 6AA