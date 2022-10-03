Iconic Digital Offers Lead Tracking Software to Help Businesses Enhance Pipeline Visibility for Sales Prospects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- Iconic Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in London, offers lead tracking software to help businesses enhance pipeline visibility of sales prospects. The program is designed to rack and manage both sales and marketing leads, and can be used to track leads from initial contact through to conversion. The system helps sales and marketing teams track and manage leads throughout the sales cycle.



The software includes various features such as contact management, lead scoring, activity tracking, email marketing, and lead nurturing. By tracking customer interactions and journeys, businesses can take steps to improve the customer experience and identify when a customer is likely to buy, allowing them to offer them discounts or other incentives. The system helps companies provide prospects with more information at the right time and close the sale more quickly.



With highly intuitive, easy-to-use features, the tools they provide can help sales professionals focus on hunting and closing leads. The system fills the void that traditional CRMs leave between a lead's journey from engaging with marketing channels to being your customer. Businesses looking for exceptional lead tracking software for their sales teams visit Iconic Digital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Lead tracking software delivers a comprehensive perspective on all your business leads. It can create significant advantages with respect to building authentic and productive relationships to enhance pipeline visibility for sales teams. If you're working with the right lead tracking software, you'll be able to identify and nurture the highest value leads and create brand advocates from your customers. Work with us, and we can provide insight and support to ensure that this technology works for you."



Iconic Digital is one of the most well-renowned digital marketing consultants in Surrey that is committed to creating engaging and competitive content which results in increasing qualified traffic rate and sales for businesses. Combining industry-proven strategies and search engine optimisation best practices, their professionals provide the highest quality services that meet any commercial goals without any hassle.



In addition to lead tracking software, the company also provides other services and solutions, including content marketing, search engine optimisation, paid advertising, email marketing, branding & creative design and many more.



About Iconic Digital

Iconic Digital, a digital marketing agency, helps firms grow organically through targeted marketing campaigns. They specialise in assisting companies in developing their sales and marketing strategy online, from initial planning to delivering innovative and perfectly delivered campaigns. They have a team of expert Digital Marketing Specialists with a wide range of experience and skillsets, ensuring every customer is assigned a specialist who understands their brand and can help move their company vision forward.



For more information, please visit: https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk



Contact Details



Iconic Digital

69-73 Manor Road, Wallington, Surrey, SM6 0DD

T: +44 (0) 207 100 0726

E: info@iconicdigital.co.uk