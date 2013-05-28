Iconic Solutions Announces TimeHighway Integration Within Their Dealership Mobile App

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Iconic Solutions (www.Iconic-Solutions.com), the leader in mobile application development is excited to announce the latest release of their myMobileDealer (www.myMobileDealer.com) product, which now includes full Timehighway (www.timehighway.com) integration. myMobileDealer is the number one mobile app for car dealerships looking to increase sales, service revenue and customer loyalty; and TimeHighway is the world’s premier, real-time, online scheduling service.



The integration of TimeHighway inside the myMobileDealer app will streamline the scheduling process and make it dramatically easier for customers to request new vehicle service appointments from their mobile device. Customers need only enter their TimeHighway credentials once in the mobile app’s profile settings, which will then be saved for all future service requests. Scheduling new service, via the real-time TimeHighway portal takes only a few clicks on your mobile phone.



The first car dealer to use the mobile app integration is Pueblo Toyota, in Colorado. “Customer’s are loving the ease of use and the ability to schedule service right from their phones,” says the dealership.



As far as mobile apps for car dealerships are concerned, this quite possibly is the most user friendly, and with a customer tools that will completely change the way you communicate about your car, it's easy to see why so many are starting to jump on board.



About myMobileDealer

myMobileDealer is the leading mobile app for automotive dealerships. Two software veterans, Nick Genty and John Dominic, lead the Raleigh-based firm. The duo has extensive experience creating and delivering innovative mobile applications for major automotive vendors like Black Book USA, a Division of Hearst Media and CARFAX, the leading provider of vehicle history reports as well as mobile apps for car dealerships of all sizes. Learn more at www.myMobileDealer.com



Iconic Solutions

3725 National Drive, Suite 212

Raleigh, North Carolina 27612

www.myMobileDealer.com

www.Iconic-Solutions.com

sales@iconic-solutions.com

(919) 434-9277