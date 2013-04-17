Iconic Solutions Launches DealerCentive - A Budget-Friendly Mobile Solution for Automotive Dealerships

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Iconic Solutions, a renowned name when it comes to mobile application design and development, today announced the launch of a new product – DealerCentive. The mobile solution targets automotive dealership and offers an easy and economical way to take an automotive dealership mobile. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest offering, DealerCentive as the leading mobile app for car dealerships.”



Nick Genty, co-founder of Iconic Solutions said, “DealerCentive is the little brother to our wildly sucesful and more comprehensive dealership solution called MyMobileDealer.” According to the sources, the mobile solution can be completely customized in accordance to the needs of the dealership. In addition, the app can be synced to the dealership’s database and would automatically update details related to vehicles images, prices, specifications and videos. The dealership’s social media pages including those of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and their blog can also be connected with the app. Genty further added “Some of the features of the app include dealership promotions, direction guidance, work hour details, direct department dialling, dealership branding, inventory search and social media integration and management among others.”



When contacted, Dave Acomb, VP of Sales for Iconic Solutions said, “DealerCentive is perfect for the dealership that may still be on the fence about mobile, since it is inexpensive and simple to setup.” Industry experts all agree that going mobile needs to be on the mind of every dealership in the United States – regardless their size. Further details, including pricing are expected to be out in a few days time. DealerCentive is part of the Iconic Solutions product portfolio, which also includes myMobileDealer and myMobileShowroom products.



About Iconic Solutions

Iconic Solutions has been the leader in mobile application design and development for the automotive industry since 2008. The services offered by the company include mobile development, strategic consulting and mobile marketing.



