Iconic Solutions Opens Atlanta Office

Iconic Solutions, the leading mobile application development and design is excited to announce the opening of its third office located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. With offices already located in Raleigh, North Carolina and Trichy, India – the newly opened Atlanta office will add to an already established firm that is leading the way for mobile app development.



“Choosing Atlanta as the location of Iconic Solutions next office makes perfect sense,” said Iconic Solutions spokesman Nick Genty. “Aside from being a significant tech hub, there is also a Southern hospitality quality that isn't evident in larger cities. The community is more like a large family.”



Atlanta has quickly become an attractive place for entrepreneurs with its low cost of living, convenient transportation, available tech hubs, and diverse talent pool. And the city isn't just a booming startup tech hub. Georgia as a whole hosts at least 13,000 technology companies, including AT&T, CNN and Damballa – all of which make Atlanta the perfect location for Iconic Solutions to extend the reach of its mobile app development services.



Iconic Solutions new office is located in the Lenox Square area of Atlanta’s trendy Buckhead district.



About Iconic Solutions

Since 2007, Iconic Solutions has been the leader in mobile application design and mobile app development. With offices located in Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia and Trichy, India – our team is made up of some of the industry’s best graphic designers, mobile app developers and mobile marketing experts. Our expert team has worked on projects of all sizes and scope – ranging from helping Fortune 500 companies develop and execute entire mobile strategies to creating simple, iPhone apps for individuals. We’re highly skilled in all areas of mobile app development; including creating native mobile apps for iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows 8 as well as hybrid apps built on web frameworks like Parse, PhoneGap and Titanium. We also create responsive websites using HTML5 that self-adjust to the screen that they are displayed on. Iconic Solutions has already created hundreds of custom mobile apps for clients around the world – why not give us a call to see how we can help you go mobile?



Iconic Solutions

3725 National Drive, Suite 212

Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 434-9277

http://www.Iconic-Solutions.com