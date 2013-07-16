ICONinSouthBeach.com Launches Page Displaying Latest Sales

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Tim Allen, a realtor specializing in Miami luxury residences, has launched a new section on his website IconInSouthBeach.com, which displays all of the most recently sold properties of the acclaimed condominium.



The sales page categorizes properties by number of bedrooms, and includes such details as the date of the sale, the sold price (both total and by square footage), and MLS number. Clicking the unit number allows users to access each property’s profile, which typically provides photographs and more details on amenities, features, and specifications.



The new page allows users and potential homebuyers to learn more about the types of ICON South Beach Condos for sale, as well as to determine certain market trends – for example, 2-bedroom units are the most popular and represent a majority of sales in 2013.



The professionally-designed website serves a comprehensive guide to the well-known luxury condominium, and is intended to serve both prospective buyers and condo enthusiasts as a whole. To that end, it includes wide-ranging resources and information for those interested in buying, selling, or renting a residence at the ICON South Beach.



In addition to sales history, the website provides an up-to-date listing of all ICON South Beach Condos for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information. These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy.



Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the ICON, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



The ICON South Beach is located on Alton Road, in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. Designed by Philippe Starck and developed by Jorge Perez, it has 290 residences and is known or its wide selection of high-class amenities. The condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.