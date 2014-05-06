ICOSNA Founder to Receive Award in Tampa

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The International Cardioncology Society, North America, also known as ICOSNA, is proud to announce that one of their organization’s founders will receive the Twelfth Annual Enrique Lopez Innovative & Humanitarian Cardiovascular Award.



The accolade will be presented to Dr. Daniel Lenihan, Director of Clinical Research Programs at Vanderbilt University.The award ceremony shall take place at Memorial Hospital in Tampa, Florida at 12:00 p.m. eastern, Thursday, June 12th in the hospital auditorium.



The International Cardioncology Society was founded after scientists showed that cardiac side effects in cancer patients could be prevented. Years of research have demonstrated that cooperation between cardiologists and oncologists can change the natural history of a cancer patient.



ICOSNA has developed best practice strategies to prevent and treat cardiac toxicity in patients undergoing chemotherapy. ‘It’s not just a matter of building up a society but saying to everybody that the need for working together is of paramount importance’, says Dr Carlo Cipolla, director of the Cardiology Division at the IEO and president of ICOS – Europe/Asia.



For more information or to RSVP please contact:



Janelle Bowers – Media Relations Manager

ICOS - North America

602 Audubon, Suite B

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 348-4885

Email: info@icosna.org

Web : http://www.icosna.org