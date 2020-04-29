Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Rise in cyber-attack incidents across industrial settings will be fostering ICS security market share in the coming future. There has been a constant rise in the number of vulnerabilities that are recognized in ICS components. Governments have laid down various policies that ensure a strong IT security framework to protect the National Critical Infrastructure (NCI).



Leading key players present in the ICS security market are ABB Ltd., BAE Systems, Bayshore Networks, Inc., Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cyberbit, Dragos, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, Nozomi Networks, Inc., Rolloos Industries B.V., FireEye Inc., McAfee, LLC, OT Claroty Ltd., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, SecurityMatters, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc.



The policies are due to the surge in the number of internet threats that the industrial IT infrastructure faces. With the help of ICS security, the companies will be able to reduce possible exposure to threats that arise from internal resources by having prevented access violations.



The administrators of IT can control and implement the policies that determine the users who can gain access to the control systems equipment and applications. Global ICS security market is anticipated to reach USD 7 billion by 2024.



An ICS is made of various components that work together to enable the completion of all the industrial objectives like manufacturing, energy, matter and transportation. It plays a critical role in functioning within the important infrastructure that depend on each other and are highly interconnected.



There are various possible outcomes that can affect the industrial environment if not taken care of. This is because the consequences of all the cyber incidents can be extremely severe on the environment than the financial losses. The consequences also include a lasting impact over the environment, fines taken by regulators, customers or partners that have been put at risk or are experiencing loss of services or products owing to the breach of data.



Industrial cyber-attacks have been considered as the most common and the most critical concerns for the other industries. These concerns are needed to identify as well as asses risks while establishing the mandatory procedures and policies that could manage the risks effectively.



There are a large number of regulatory and legislative policies as well as guidelines to secure the ICS environments in the North America region. Several industry and government organizations have been working towards bolstering the cybersecurity framework in industrial sector in the U.S. by partnering with several ICS security market experts which could frame relevant security standards.



Major emphasis has been laid upon the security of IT components and connected endpoints, that has mainly helped fuel the growth of North America ICS security market over the years. The North American region had held a maximum share of global ICS security market in 2017 and is expected to continue the growth in the future.



