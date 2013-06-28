Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT Adoption in Education Sector India 2012 market report to its offering
Slide 1: Executive summary
Introduction
Slide 2-5: Indian Education Sector Overview Indian Education System, Market Size & Growth (2011-2015e), Growth of Formal and Non-formal Education System (2011-2015e), Market Size & Growth of K12 Schools, Higher Education, Preschools, Coaching Class, Vocational Training, Books, Multimedia and ICT in govt. Schools (2011-2015e)
Slide 6: Indian Education Sector Drivers Summary
Slide 7-9: Drivers
Slide 10: Indian Education Sector Challenges Summary
ICT in Education Market
Slide 11: Application of ICT in Education Sector
Slide 12: ICT in Education Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (2011-2015e) and Y-o-Y share of ICR in Education Sector (2011-2015e)
Slide 13: ICT Oriented Educational Startups
Slide 14: Major ICT Use Summary
Slide 15: Storage Area Network, Key Hardware Required and Key Software Required
Slide 16-17: Key SAN Benefits
Slide 18: A Typical SAN Architecture
Slide 19: Enterprise Resource Planning and Major ERP Components
Slide 20: Software as a Service ERP Applications and SaaS Benefits
Slide 21: A Typical ERP System Educational Institutes
Slide 22: Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), WLAN Benefits
Slide 23: A Typical WLAN Architecture
Slide 24-25: Some Major Educational Institutes ICT Implementation
Slide 26: ICT Benefits
Slide 27: Government Initiatives Overview
Slide 28-35: Government Initiatives
Slide 36: NGOs and Private Players Indian Education Sector Overview
Slide 37-40: NGOs and Private Players
Slide 41-45: Initiatives Promoting ICT in Education Sector
Slide 46: Recent Developments
Slide 47: Challenges Poor Internet Services
Slide 48: Challenges Comparison of Internet Connection BRIC Nations
Slide 49: Challenges Rural Urban Barrier & Lack of Physical Infrastructure
Slide 50-51: Market Strategies Major ICT Vendors
Role of Cloud Education Sector
Slide 52-53: Cloud Computing Education Sector Snapshot, Benefits, Potential Cloud Users in India, Key Cloud based Solutions and Major Cloud Implementations
Competition
Slide 54-66: Major Public Players
Slide 67-82: Major Private Players
Major Educational Institutes
Slide 83-93: Major Educational Institutes
Case Studies
Slide 94-96: Case Studies
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 97: Strategic Recommendations
Appendix
Slide 98: Appendix
Slide 99: Sources of Information
Companies Mentioned
Everonn Education Ltd.
HCL Infosystems Ltd.
Infosys Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
Google India Pvt. Ltd.
IBM Global Services India Pvt. Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.
Oracle Software India Pvt. Ltd.
