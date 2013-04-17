Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT budget and staffing trends in Brazil - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

This report presents the findings from a survey of 193 Brazilian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Brazilian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



Brazilian enterprises are demonstrating and increasingly positive trend in the adoption of IT which is expected to continue in 2013.



Enterprise ICT spending is anticipated to follow an upward trend as rapid economic growth and favorable business conditions are allowing Brazilian enterprises to spend more on expanding their businesses.



Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in the Brazilian market in H2 2012.



Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.



Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.



Learn how ICT Reals are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.



Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within US organizations.



Gain insight into with whom Brazilian enterprises plan to spend their ICT dollars.



The current focus among Brazilian enterprises is on setting up a robust network and communications infrastructure, with most citing planned increases in networking and communications in their ICT budget allocations.



In Brazil, the adoption of on-demand software is still at a nascent stage, but demand is expected to rise among all sizes of enterprise.



Brazilian enterprises are looking to improve their operational and cost efficiency through further investments in software solutions. Enterprise Applications, Application Lifecycle, and Information Management emerge as the top three categories in terms of planned investments in 2013.



Although investments in cloud services have been relatively low in comparison to other service lines, Kable expects that in the coming quarters, adoption will pick up pace.



Kable expects the fixed voice spending of Brazilian enterprises to be gradually replaced by investment in converged voice and data networks.



On average, large enterprises spend X% of their ICT budgets on hardware (compared to SMEs who spend X%). Meanwhile, both SMEs and large enterprises invest X% of their ICT budgets on software, which is expected to increase to X% and X% of their total ICT budgets in 2013, respectively.



Enterprises in Brazil's financial services sector are spending the highest proportion of their ICT budget (X% of the total ICT budget) on hardware. Meanwhile, software spending is greater in the retail industry compared to other industries, with enterprises allocating X% of their ICT budgets here.



The ICT market in Brazil is benefitting from several government led initiatives such as the National Broadband Plan.



Brazilian enterprises are spending a major portion (X%) of their IT services budgets on customized application development and application integration projects, to ensure that their application environment is robust and all disparate applications are properly integrated.



As the number of mobile workers increases across Brazilian enterprises, the demand for mobile data and voice technologies is also set to increase. Brazilian organizations are spending X% of their total telecommunications budgets on average on wireless data technologies (3G mobile telecommunications and WiFi).



