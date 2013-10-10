Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in China - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013



This report presents the findings from a survey of 197 Chinese enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Chinese enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Chinese enterprises are showing a positive trend in terms of their IT spending, but the allocation of their ICT budgets is highly influenced by the global economic environment.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Optimism regarding spending within enterprises reflects a confidence in China's regional economic performance, as well as enterprises' need to adopt better technology to compete effectively in a tough global environment.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 190+ ICT decision makers in the Chinese market in H2 2012.



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Key Features and Benefits



- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.

- Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.

- Learn how ICT Yuan are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.

- Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Chinese organizations.

- Gain insight into with whom Chinese enterprises plan to spend their ICT Yuan.



Key Market Issues



- Despite budgetary pressures, Chinese enterprises are allocating considerable budgets to their IT infrastructure staff in order to improve operational efficiencies and remain competitive in their respective markets.

- Currently, 11% of Chinese enterprise hardware budget is currently being spent on servers. The growing number of data transactions across major vertical markets such as financial services, manufacturing, and retail, are expected to drive the demand for servers further.

- According to Kable's survey, a noticeable portion of the average enterprise software budget is being allocated to SaaS, as enterprises in China value the potential of reducing the total cost of ownership of their software.

- A significant proportion of the software budget is allocated to application lifecycle to modernise Chinese enterprises' existing applications and provide robust integration frameworks.

- With the constant rise in employee mobility and a greater demand for smart devices, Chinese enterprises are becoming more cautious about the potential threats of security breaches and data theft, and a significant proportion of their IT services budgets is being allocated to tackle security issues in these areas.



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Key Highlights



- The survey suggests that Chinese enterprises are investing significantly in data centres. With enterprise data accumulating at a rapid pace, it has become imperative for Chinese enterprises (especially those in information intensive industries such as financial services, retail, and healthcare) to make further investments in their data centres.

- Spending with third parties amounts to almost 78% of Chinese enterprises' ICT budgets.

- The survey shows that with an allocation of 23%, client computing dominates Chinese enterprises' hardware budgets.

- Kable's survey indicates that with an average allocation of 18%, enterprise applications constitute the highest proportion of Chinese enterprises' software budgets.

- Kable's survey reveals that Chinese enterprises have been focusing on building robust telecommunications networks, with a major portion of the average telecommunications budget mainly being allocated to data, followed by mobile voice, and fixed voice.



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Hotels - China - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hotels-china-september-2013



China’s hotel market has grown rapidly in recent years, and future growth prospects also look good, but there is also rising competition in the market. While the number of Chinese people travelling for work and leisure has increased, driving the dramatic increase in new hotel openings, hotel chains now face catering to the needs of an increasingly diverse range of travel needs and differentiation among hotel users.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction



Executive Summary



The Market



Companies and Brands



The Consumer – Hotel Usage and Duration of Stay



The Consumer – Hotel Planning and Booking Habits



The Consumer – Features Sought by, and Attitudes towards Hotels among Chinese Consumers



Key Issue – Hotel Purpose and Duration of Stay



Key Issue – How do Consumers Choose and Book Hotels?



Key Issue – What Consumers Look for in a Hotel



Key Issue – Chinese Consumer Attitudes towards Hotels



Appendix – Market Size



Appendix – Purposes for Staying in a Hotel in China



Appendix – Number of Nights Spent in an Hotel in China



Appendix – Planning Process Before Booking an Hotel



Appendix – How People Book a Hotel in China



Appendix – Importance of Factors When Booking a Hotel in China



Appendix – Attitudes Towards Hotels in China



Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/industrial-construction-in-canada-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis



Timetrics 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in Canada. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in Canada. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Canadian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope



- Overview of the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- Historic and forecast market value for the industrial construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the industrial construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report provides you with valuable data for the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



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