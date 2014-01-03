Fast Market Research recommends "ICT budget and staffing trends in Energy - Enterprise ICT investment plans" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 128 energy companies regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how energy companies currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With the economy showing signs of recovery, energy companies are increasing their ICT investments in 2013. Hardware remains a key area of focus for enterprises in this sector, with energy companies increasing their budget allocations for data centres by X% in 2013 compared to 2012.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Energy companies' requirement for high-performance computing, which helps them decrease the time required to retrieve and analyse data, and generate forecasting models is influencing the demand for data centres.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 120+ ICT decision makers in the energy industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT money is being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within energy companies.
Gain insight into with whom energy companies plan to spend their ICT money.
Key Market Issues
The global energy sector has been facing major challenges such as the decline in crude oil demand, price fluctuations, and delays in major energy investments owing to global economic uncertainties. Kable's survey shows that in the current economic scenario, energy companies are planning to make reasonable investments in ICT to become more competitive.
As reliable communications are a pre-requisite for efficient operations in the energy sector, it is becoming imperative for companies to develop robust communications infrastructures in order to improve productivity.
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