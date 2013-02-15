ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 German enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how German enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The current German enterprise IT market spending is expected to be positive yet growth is projected to be slower in 2012-13. German enterprises will try to equip themselves for an economic upturn with reasonable investments in core ICT segments.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Survey reveals that the outlook for German IT spending is positive, the growth is still expected to be slower due to the economic slowdown in the Euro zone and the United States. The need to enhance operational efficiencies and sustainability will drive investments in certain key technology areas.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in German market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.



Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.



Learn how IT Euros are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.



Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within German organizations



Gain insight into with whom German enterprises plan to spend their ICT Euros.



Key Market Issues

X% of German enterprises expect their IT spending to either remain flat or increase in 2013, indicating a moderately positive outlook for German IT spending.



The X% decline across various categories such as data centres and applications is the result of the economic situation which is affecting new projects and the expansion plans of enterprises across Germany.



Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and marketing automation solutions are expected to become more popular in light of the tight business conditions, given their potential to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional sales.



As well as demand from large enterprises, SMEs preference to outsource activities like access, storage and security of their business data to reduce complexity and bring in cost savings will also bring in greater investments in cloud computing.



Recent survey shows that the average allocation of IT staff for IT management is relatively low at X%, which could be because hosted services are shifting the burden of managerial activities (such as devising the implementation strategy and architecture, ICT procurement, supplier and contract management, service, project and financial management) away from enterprises on to service providers.



Key Highlights

Implementation of green IT among enterprises is also driving the demand for systems planning and design solutions.



Government enterprises are planning to implement digital solutions for e-government and e-health, fuelling growth in both hardware and software market.



The need to improve operations and profitability amid a globally competitive environment is the main driver for an increased in-house IT spending by SMEs with up to X% of their total IT budget.



Increasing number of network intrusions and data loss incidents, coupled with the adoption of mobility and cloud computing technologies, has augmented the need for having an effective security framework in place. This transcends the X% investment by enterprises in security.



German enterprises are spending about X% of their IT services budget on cloud based services. However, use adoption of cloud will gain traction in 2013, as enterprises try to reduce the amount of IT time and budget devoted to legacy systems and routine upgrades.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95117/ict-budget-and-staffing-trends-in-germany-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html