Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 119 Mexican enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Mexican enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Mexican economy is witnessing steady growth despite global economic uncertainty. Consequently, ICT spending in Mexico is also taking an upward trajectory; increase in IT spending will come mainly from the underpenetrated areas of the country in segments such as application development and hosted data services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Driving productivity and improving business operations is compelling enterprises to increase their investments in the areas of hosted data services and application development.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 110+ ICT decision makers in Mexican market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how IT pesos are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Mexican organizations.
Gain insight into with whom Mexican enterprises plan to spend their ICT pesos.
Key Market Issues
Industry verticals such as manufacturing, government, telecoms and financial services are expected to drive IT spending in the coming years.
Mexican enterprises are expecting that their investments in Software Infrastructure and Integration and SOA will decline by X% and X% respectively in 2013.
Mexican enterprises' telecommunication spending is spread across fixed voice, mobile voice and converged voice and data. It is evident from the survey that Mexican enterprises are focusing on strengthening their communication networks by spending more on fixed and mobile voice (X% of telecoms budget).
Mexican enterprises are expecting to increase their software spending, owing to increasing demand for custom software from verticals such as Government, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing.
