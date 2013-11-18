New Software research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 50 New Zealand enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how New Zealand enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers .
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With New Zealand economy performing well, enterprises is looking to improve their productivity and profitability which is driving the investment in advanced and core ICT systems.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The increasing adoption of a range of client computing devices such as tablets, smart phones, and laptops and demand for disruptive technologies such as cloud and mobility is driving the spend in advanced technologies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 50+ ICT decision makers in New Zealand market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within New Zealand organizations.
Gain insight into with whom New Zealand enterprises plan to spend their ICT dollars.
Key Market Issues
10% of New Zealand respondents are planning to decrease their ICT budgets significantly in 2013, a 6% increase in comparison to the responses relating to 2012 budgets.
The survey reveals that New Zealand enterprises are planning to reduce the proportion of their ICT budgets allocated to IT services and consulting by 1% and 2% in 2013.
Driven by the need to increase productivity and collaboration across geographically distributed locations and to support various bandwidth intensive applications, enterprises are looking to improve their network and communications infrastructure.
New Zealand enterprises are planning to increase their spending on data centres slightly, with 12% of total ICT budgets allocated here in 2013.
Enterprises in New Zealand are looking to develop their in-house IT project development and management capabilities in order to improve their performance and support innovation.
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