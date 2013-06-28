Recently published research from World Market Intelligence, "ICT budget and staffing trends in Norway - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 45 Norwegian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Norwegian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With the Norwegian economy doing well, enterprises in Norway are looking to invest in core technology areas but at the same time disruptive technologies like SaaS and convergence are also gaining momentum.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Norwegian enterprises' need to reduce costs, improve scalability, and achieve operational efficiency is driving the adoption of new and disruptive technology models.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 40+ ICT decision makers in the Norwegian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT Krone are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Norwegian organizations.
Gain insight into with whom Norwegian enterprises plan to spend their ICT Krone.
Key Market Issues
According to Kable's survey, spending on hardware is going to take a hit in 2013, as Norwegian enterprises are planning to spend X% of their total ICT budget on hardware, a X% decrease compared to 2012.
Norwegian enterprises are set to reduce their spend on data centre by X% in 2013 compared to 2012.
Norwegian enterprises are expected to invest X% of their total ICT budgets on internal development and maintenance in 2013, an increase of X% over 2012.
Enterprises in Norway are also looking to invest considerably in security solutions, allocating X% of their total hardware budgets to this category.
Kable's recent survey shows Norwegian enterprises are allocation X% of the total telecommunications budget on fixed voice networks.
Key Highlights
