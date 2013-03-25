New Government research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 65 South African enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how South African enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Despite global economic uncertainty, South Africa's ICT sector is expected to continue to show strong growth in the future, primarily driven by high spending on hardware and mobile communications by enterprises in order to build better ICT infrastructures.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Investments in hardware have been at a high level in South Africa, driven by increased adoption of client computing and network infrastructure technologies. The growing availability of wired and wireless access, along with decreasing communications costs, has also been driving sales of notebooks, tablets, and smart phone devices among enterprises of all sizes.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 60+ ICT decision makers in the South African market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT Rands are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within South African organizations.
Gain insight into with whom South African enterprises plan to spend their ICT Rands.
Key Market Issues
ICT investments are, however, mostly directed towards improving traditional ICT infrastructures rather than investing in new technologies.
The proportion of the ICT budget spent on communications is expected to decline by X% in 2013 compared to 2012.
Kable's recent survey shows that enterprises are not willing to make additional investments with local resellers of technology products and specialist outsourcing vendors.
The gradual increase in popularity of hosted data centers and cloud infrastructures as enterprises look to save cost is going to impact the investment on core technologies.
