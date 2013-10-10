Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in Spain - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013



Product Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 163 Spanish enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Spanish enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ict-budget-and-staffing-trends-in-spain-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



With the economy not showing any signs of recovery in the near future, most enterprises in Spain are holding back their ICT investments in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Amidst the tough economic conditions, enterprises in Spain are focusing on strengthening their core ICT infrastructures and streamlining their operations in order to reduce costs and achieve differentiation in the market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 163+ ICT decision makers in Spanish market in H2 2012.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176101



Key Features and Benefits



- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.

- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.

- Learn how IT Euros are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.

- Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Spanish organizations

- Gain insight into with whom Spanish enterprises plan to spend their ICT Euros.



Key Market Issues



- Few of Spanish enterprises expect their IT spending to remain flat in 2013, indicating that the ongoing economic crisis in Spain is forcing enterprises to hold back their ICT investments.

- Hardware, software, and IT services form the most important areas of spending in Spanish enterprises' ICT budgets, with enterprises planning to spend 65% of their external ICT budgets on these three core ICT areas in 2013.

- Enterprises' need to ensure smooth integration and the functioning of a variety of devices in their ICT landscape, thereby enhancing productivity and performance, is driving the ICT spending on data centres, end-user computing, and service desks.

- There is a growing trend towards the adoption of software as a service (SaaS), which is garnering an impressive 23% of the average software budget.

- Spanish enterprises are keen on improving their telecommunications networks in order to enhance the efficiency of their business operations.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176101



Key Highlights



- Spanish enterprises are increasingly spending with third parties, primarily with technology (product) vendors, and have allocated 18% of their total ICT budgets to such providers.

- The increasing demand for mobile devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones is driving Spain's end-user computing market.

- The recent survey shows that Spanish enterprises have allocated X% of their software budget to enterprise applications in 2012.

- Spanish enterprises are increasingly turning to third parties to manage their data centre infrastructure in order to achieve operational efficiencies and ease of management.

- Spain is still dependent on its legacy fixed and mobile networks, and this is reflected in its investments in fixed voice and mobile voice, which account for an average of 23% and 34% of total telecom budgets respectively.



Latest Reports:

Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/institutional-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176099



Scope

Overview of the institutional construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/residential-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the residential construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176100



Scope

Overview of the residential construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the residential construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the residential construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com