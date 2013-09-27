Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT budget and staffing trends in Switzerland - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 65 Swiss enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Swiss enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Recent technology trends like cloud computing and the launch of Swiss 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks are driving the demand for software, IT services, and communications in the country



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Swiss enterprises are shifting their focus towards cloud computing , as it reduces the burden of application management, and at the same time eases deployment.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 60+ ICT decision makers in the Swiss market in 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.



Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.



Learn how ICT Swiss Francs are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management, and the network.



Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Swiss organizations.



Gain insight into with whom Swiss enterprises plan to spend their ICT Swiss Francs.



Key Market Issues

Kable believes that with the Eurozone facing a tough economic environment, the growth of the Swiss economy could be impacted as the countries in this region are major trading partners for Switzerland. Consequently, Swiss enterprises are predicting only moderate growth in their ICT spending in 2013.



Investment in data centers is the key area of focus for enterprises in Switzerland as they look to improve their broader ICT infrastructures and data operations.



It is evident from the survey that the ICT budget allocation for specialist outsourcers is expected to fall in 2013 compared to 2012, reaffirming the fact that enterprises are looking to increase their spending on internal project development and management .



Kable's survey indicates that the largest proportion of technical staff have been employed on service support and help desks, since this function enables enterprises to eliminate down time and increase the operational effectiveness of ICT systems.



Swiss enterprises spend a significant portion of their total telecommunications budgets on establishing and maintaining their voice (both fixed and mobile) infrastructure.



Key Highlights

Hardware will remain on top of enterprises' priority lists in 2013, with percentage of the ICT budget allocated to this category is higher (30%) compared to in 2012 (27%).



Swiss enterprises are raising their budget allocation for systems integrators and local resellers by 1% in 2013, as they are keen to take on some large scale ICT deployments.



Kable's survey shows that, Swiss enterprises' hardware budgets are dominated by spending on client computing and network and communications equipment, with average allocations of 19% and 16% respectively.



The average allocation of software budgets in Swiss enterprises is mainly centered on software licenses (41%), driven by applications such as CRM, ERP, document management, content management, e-procurement, systems security software, e-Government, and e-Health solutions.



The survey shows that Swiss enterprises are spending a major portion of their IT services budgets on application development and integration, with average allocation of 19%.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142847/ict-budget-and-staffing-trends-in-switzerland-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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