ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in the UK - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 New Report

This report presents the findings from a survey of 136 UK enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how UK enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



The absolute value of UK enterprise ICT market for business and purchases of technology goods and services will remain at the same level or witness marginal growth in 2012-13.



UK's financial services sector is experiencing a gradual recovery in demand for ICT products and services, while the UK government's austerity drive will also generate new ICT opportunities in the medium term



Lower spending by the UK Public sector which currently is the largest procurer of ICT products and services, could have a negative impact on the technology and communications market.



Tight business conditions will compel SMEs to postpone major ICT investments beyond 2013.



The proportion of IT budget allocated for internal development and maintenance is set to stay fixed when compared with 2012 due to uncertain economic conditions.



The reluctance of organizations to invest in their business expansion in the current economic scenario prompts them to spend less on these areas in 2013.



UK enterprises' intentions to rationalize their infrastructure costs, is a cause of concern for vendors operating in this space.



Large enterprises spend around X% of their total budget on IT consulting services, in order to reduce the complexity and enhance the efficiency of their IT systems.



UK is considered to be the largest data centre market in Western Europe, with enterprises spending X% of their IT budget on it in 2013.



SMEs are allocating a larger proportion of their software budgets (X%) to subscribe to SaaS offerings, as compared to large enterprises (X%) with the key areas of investments being CRM, business analytics, and mobility.



UK enterprises are spending a major portion (X%) of their IT services budgets on desktop services and user support. Meanwhile, hosted services (especially related to data centres) are also gaining prominence amongst UK enterprises, with X% of IT services budgets also being spent in this domain.



Increasing corporate demand for thin clients, tablets, ultrabooks, and smartphones, is driving the UK end-user computing market. Enterprises are making substantial investments in enhancing their network and communications infrastructure, thus creating good revenue generation opportunities for vendors offering these products.



