ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in the US - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 New REport

This report presents the findings from a survey of 156 US enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how US enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The US enterprise IT market for business and purchases of technology goods and services is seeing slow yet positive growth and this will continue in 2012-13



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Spending on IT in the second half of 2012 was more consistent due to a gradual improvement in the US economy from the macroeconomic crisis.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in the US market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.



Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.



Learn how IT dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.



Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within US organizations.



Gain insight into with whom US enterprises plan to spend their ICT dollars.



Key Market Issues

Enterprise IT spending is anticipated to follow an upward trend after recovering from the macroeconomic debt crisis.



US businesses are expected to remain cautious in 2013, but there is clearly pent-up demand for ICT investment on projects delayed as a result of the economic situation.



In 2013, US enterprises are most likely to reduce their hardware expenditure and increase their spending on software and services.



The gradual increase in popularity of hosted data centres and cloud infrastructures as a measure of cost reduction, means that there is huge scope for the providers of hosted data centres, end-user computing and network infrastructure.



Recent survey shows that the largest proportion of IT staff members has been resourced on applications, as US enterprises place a firm emphasis on ensuring that their business critical applications are operating well.



Key Highlights

SMBs are spending far more on hardware in comparison to large businesses, primarily driven by investments in PCs, peripherals, notebooks, and media tablets.



The proportion of the IT budget allocated to internal development and maintenance during 2012 is set to remain at 24% in 2013.



The recent survey reveals that despite the global economic slowdown putting pressure on IT spending, US firms have allocated 13.6% of their software budget to security tools in 2012.



Enterprises are focusing on the likes of mobile applications and open source software, which is contributing to a greater need for application development and integration and related support and maintenance services



In order to reduce their telecommunications expenditure, US enterprises are shifting their focus to converged voice and data networks (allocating about 20% of their total telecom budgets in this area).



