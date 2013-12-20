ICT Budget and Staffing Trends in Utilities - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans - New Study Released

New Software market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "ICT budget and staffing trends in Utilities - Enterprise ICT investment plans"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 149 utilities regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how utilities currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
According to Kable's survey, the allocation of ICT budgets to hardware and services is expected to remain at the same level in 2013 as in 2012, whilst the budget allocation for software is expected to increase over the same period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
While utilities' investment in client computing devices and networks to support advanced technologies like cloud computing and smart grids is providing impetus to their hardware spending, software expenditure is being driven by organisations' requirement to streamline their operations, improve customer experience, and adopt agile methodologies.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 140+ ICT decision makers in the utility industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT money is being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within utilities.
Gain insight into with whom utilities plan to spend their ICT money.
Key Market Issues
According to Kable's survey, the average ICT budget spent on end-user computing is set to decrease by 1% in 2013 to reach 14% .
With utilities increasingly looking towards technologies like smart grids and M2M communications to improve their competitiveness amidst increasing customer expectations, there has been a significant rise in their data storage requirements, which is likely to drive demand for data centres.
The increasing incidence of cyber and malware attacks on data and networks are driving the demand for security services such as threat and vulnerability management services, IT security management services, security compliance services, and secure communications and content services.
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