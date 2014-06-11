Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT investment trends in India - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015 market report to its offering

Summary



This report presents the findings from a survey of 124 Indian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Indian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



Key Findings



- Kable's survey of 124 Indian enterprises highlights that X% of respondents anticipate an increase in their ICT budgets in 2014, which is an increase of X% compared to 2013.



- According to Kable's survey, Indian enterprises are planning to invest X% of their external ICT budgets in hardware, software, and IT services in 2014, which is more than the combined allocation in 2013.



- Indian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle management followed by information management and enterprise applications in 2013.



Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 124 Indian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Indian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including business intelligence, communications and collaboration, mobility, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in India to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in India.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.



- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.



- Learn how IT Rupees are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.



- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Indian enterprises are interested in outsourcing.



- Identify Indian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.



- Learn about the drivers that are influencing Indian enterprises' investments in each technology category.



- Establish how Indian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



- Gain insight into how Indian enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



- Understand the vendor mindshare for various core and advanced technology categories.



- Provides insight into Indian enterprises' preferred buying approaches.



- Comprehend the business and IT objectives that Indian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies.



- Understand the factors that are influencing Indian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



Reasons To Buy



- This report will help readers to understand how India enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.



- Gain a view as to how ICT Rupees are being allocated in your target audience.



- The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting.)



- The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Indian enterprises.



- The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (business intelligence, communications and collaboration, mobility, and cloud computing).



- Understand the factors that are influencing Indian enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



- Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Indian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



Companies Mentioned



Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Google, Apple, HP, RIM, BT, Vodafone, Nokia, Verizon, Orange, ATandT, Dell, Cisco, VMware, Amazon web services, Rackspace, Salesforce.com, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, Siemens, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Singtel, Telstra, Telefonica/O2, SAP business objects, SAS, Tibco Spotfire, Microstrategy, Information Builders, Open source BI e.g. Pentaho, JasperSoft



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157080/ict-investment-trends-in-india-enterprise-ict-spending-patterns-through-to-the-end-of-2015.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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