Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT investment trends in Japan - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015 market report to its offering

Summary

This report presents the findings from a survey of 109 Japanese enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Japanese enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



Key Findings

- Kable's survey of X Japanese enterprises confirms that a reasonable proportion (X%) of respondents are looking to increase their ICT budget either slightly or significantly in 2014, witnessing an increase of X% compared to X% 2013.

- Japanese enterprises are planning to invest X% of their external ICT budgets in hardware in 2014, X% higher than their hardware investments in 2013.

- Kable's survey shows that the Japanese enterprises' hardware investments are dominated by clients with X% of the total hardware budget being allocated to this segment.



Synopsis

- This report presents the findings from a survey of 109 Japanese enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Japanese enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



- The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including security, content management, enterprise applications, and mobility. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Japan to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Japan.



- In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.

- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.

- Learn how IT Yen are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.

- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Japanese enterprises are interested in outsourcing.

- Identify Japanese enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as security, content management, enterprise applications, and mobility.

- Learn about the drivers that are influencing Japanese enterprises' investments in each technology category.

- Establish how Japanese enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.

- Gain insight into how Japanese enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.

- Understand the vendor mindshare for various core and advanced technology categories.

- Provides insight into Japanese enterprises' preferred buying approaches.

- Comprehend the business and IT objectives that Japanese enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies.

- Understand the factors that are influencing Japanese enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



ReasonsToBuy

- This report will help readers to understand how Japanese enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.

- Gain a view as to how ICT Yen are being allocated in your target audience.

- The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.)

- The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Japanese enterprises.

- The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (security, content management, enterprise applications, and mobility).

- Understand the factors that are influencing Japanese enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.

- Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Japanese enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



Companies Mentioned



Apple, ATandT,BT, Check Point, Cisco, EMC, Google, HP, IBM, McAfee, Microsoft, Nokia, Open Text, Oracle, Orange, RIM, EMC, Salesforce.com, SAP, Symantec



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156841/ict-investment-trends-in-japan-enterprise-ict-spending-patterns-through-to-the-end-of-2015.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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