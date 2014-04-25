ICT Investment Trends in Switzerland 2015 Report by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The ICT investment trends in Switzerland report published by Kable Global ICT Intelligence presents the findings from a survey of 46 Swiss enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of security, content management, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing.



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Key Findings



Kable's survey of X Swiss enterprises highlights that X% of respondents are planning to increase their ICT budget in 2014, which is a staggering increase of X% compared to 2013.

Swiss enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their hardware budgets to client computing technologies (X%) followed by storage devices (X%) in 2013.

Swiss enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle (X%) followed by enterprise applications (X%) and information management (X%) in 2013.

Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of X Swiss enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Swiss enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



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The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of security, content management, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Switzerland to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Switzerland.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.

Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.

Learn how IT Euros are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management, and network.

Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Swiss enterprises are interested in outsourcing.

Identify Swiss enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.

Learn about the drivers that are influencing Swiss enterprises' investments in each technology category.

Establish how Swiss enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.

Gain insight into how Swiss enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.

Understand the vendor mindshare for various core and advanced technology categories.

Provides insight into Swiss enterprises' preferred buying approaches.

Comprehend the business and IT objectives that Swiss enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies.

Understand the factors that are influencing Swiss enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.



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Reasons To Buy



This report will help readers to understand how Switzerland enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.

Gain a view as to how ICT Euros are being allocated in your target audience.

The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.)

The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Swiss enterprises.

The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (security, content management, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing).

Understand the factors that are influencing Swiss enterprises' decision to select an ICT provider.

Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Swiss enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



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