Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "ICT investment trends in Switzerland - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The ICT investment trends in Switzerland report published by Kable Global ICT Intelligence presents the findings from a survey of 46 Swiss enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of security, content management, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing.
Key Findings
- Kable's survey of X Swiss enterprises highlights that X% of respondents are planning to increase their ICT budget in 2014, which is a staggering increase of X% compared to 2013.
- Swiss enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their hardware budgets to client computing technologies (X%) followed by storage devices (X%) in 2013.
- Swiss enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle (X%) followed by enterprise applications (X%) and information management (X%) in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report presents the findings from a survey of X Swiss enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Swiss enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of security, content management, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Switzerland to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Switzerland.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.
- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.
- Learn how IT Euros are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management, and network.
- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Swiss enterprises are interested in outsourcing.
- Identify Swiss enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.
- Learn about the drivers that are influencing Swiss enterprises' investments in each technology category.
- Establish how Swiss enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Symantec, EMC, Check Point, McAfee Microsoft, IBM, Open Text, Oracle, Google, HP, BT, Vodafone, Verizon, Orange, ATandT, Cisco, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Singtel, Siemens, VMware, Amazon web services, Rackspace, Salesforce.com, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT investment trends in China - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015
- ICT investment trends in Canada - Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2015
- ICT investment trends in the US - Enterprise ICT spending patterns to the end of 2015
- ICT investment trends in the UK - Enterprise ICT spending patterns to the end of 2015
- ICT investment trends in Western Europe - Understanding ICT spending to 2014
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Sweden - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Spain - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Government - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Manufacturing - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT investment plans