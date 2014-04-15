New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT investment trends in the US - Enterprise ICT spending patterns to the end of 2015"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Summary
The ICT investment trends in the US report published by Kable Global ICT Intelligence presents the findings from a survey of 156 US enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.
Key Findings
- Kable's survey of 156 US enterprises highlights that X% of respondents anticipate an increase in their ICT budgets in 2014, which is an increase of X% compared to 2013.
- According to Kable's survey, US enterprises are planning to invest X% of their external ICT budgets in hardware, software, and IT services in 2014, which is more than the combined allocation in 2013.
- US enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle management followed by enterprise applications and information management in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report presents the findings from a survey of 156 US enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how US enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including the likes of mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in the US to purchase technology. Through Kable's survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and services providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in the US.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.
- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.
- Learn how IT Dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions US enterprises are interested in outsourcing.
- Identify US enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.
- Learn about the drivers that are influencing US enterprises' investments in each technology category.
- Establish how US enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Google, Apple, HP, RIM, BT, Vodafone, Nokia, Verizon, Orange, ATandT, Dell, Cisco, VMware, Amazon web services, Rackspace, Salesforce.com, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, Siemens, Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Singtel, Telstra, Telefonica/O2
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