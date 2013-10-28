Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT priorities in Australia - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 85 Australian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Australian enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide deeper insights into Australian enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

ICT spending in Australia is currently focussed on technologies such as security solutions, IT systems management, and mobility, along with a sustained investment in other core IT systems. The overall positive trend with regards to IT investments is set to continue, with a growing number of IT decision makers planning to deploy advanced technologies in the next two years.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Australian enterprises' need to improve operational efficiency and cut costs is driving the adoption for advanced technologies such as mobility and cloud computing.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 80+ ICT decision makers in the Australian market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Recognize Australian enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.



Identify Australian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing Australian enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how Australian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how Australian enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Key Market Issues

According to Kable's survey, improving security and privacy across the IT infrastructure is Australian enterprises' primary strategic objective, with average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.



X% of Australian enterprises are already using supply chain management (SCM) applications in order to identify the gaps and issues within their supply chain, and the highest proportion of respondents (X%) are planning to invest here through to the end of 2014.



With an exponential rise in the volume of data produced by organisations of all sizes, it has become imperative for enterprises to invest in content management solutions. This is supported by Kable's survey, which shows that X% of Australian enterprises have already invested in enterprise content management (ECM) technologies and X% are planning further investments through to the end of 2014.



The need for real-time communication, improved accessibility of enterprise data, and collaboration across a distributed workforce, as a measure to improve the productivity of business in a cost-effective way, are the underlying drivers for investments in enterprise mobility.



The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure and the need to manage it efficiently, is forcing Australian enterprises to invest in IT systems management solutions.



Key Highlights

The survey responses from Australia show that in the next two years, social sentiment analysis will emerge as the solution with the most to gain from Australian enterprises. Kable's survey suggests that 34% of Australian enterprises are already using social sentiment analysis to achieve better customer intelligence, and an impressive 51% of respondents are planning further investments in this field through to the end of 2014.



Network security has been given a top priority in the survey, with 81% of enterprises currently using such solutions, and 64% planning further investments in this area in the next 24 months, as they look to protect and monitor unauthorized access, misuse, and modification of their networks.



Australian enterprises are making different plans with regards to investments in communications and collaboration over the next two years, with 60% of enterprises looking to invest in web/video conferencing technologies.



It is interesting to note that 65% of Australian enterprises are planning investments in printing and paper usage management in the next 24 months, with the overall penetration rate for the technology set to increase to 69% by the end of 2014.



According to Kable's survey, 53% of respondents' state that they are already using hybrid cloud, and 54% plan to make investments in this area in the next 24 months.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144977/ict-priorities-in-australia-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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