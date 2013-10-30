Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ICT Priorities in Brazil - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 163+ Brazilian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which German enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In order to provide deeper insights into Brazilian enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Brazilian enterprises are demonstrating an increasingly positive trend in the adoption of IT which is expected to continue in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Brazilian enterprises are continuously looking to adopt green IT and virtualization, cloud computing, mobility, and business intelligence solutions - primarily to reduce their costs, enhance operational efficiencies, achieve sustainability, and improve customer service and experience.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 163+ ICT decision makers in the Brazilian market in H2 2012.



Key Features and Benefits

Recognize Brazilian enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.



Identify Brazilian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing, etc.



Learn about the drivers that are influencing Brazilian enterprises' investments in each technology category.



Establish how Brazilian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.



Gain insight into how Brazilian enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.



Key Market Issues

Rapid economic growth and favourable business conditions are allowing Brazilian enterprises to spend more on expanding their businesses. This is apparent from Kable's survey which indicates a vast majority of respondents expecting to increase their ICT budgets in 2013, in comparison to 2012.



The security market in Brazil is driven by multiple factors such as growing regulatory compliance and an increasing incidence of cyber and malware attacks.



Brazilian enterprises are prioritizing investments in SCM, PLM, and CLM, as on an average 55% of respondents plan to invest in these areas in the next two years.



The need to manage and archive ever-increasing volumes of corporate data in a consistent and compliant manner is driving the demand for enterprise content management (ECM) solutions.



There is an increase in adoption of virtualization solutions amongst Brazilian enterprises, in order to reduce overall IT costs and increase scalability of their ICT infrastructures.



Key Highlights

Brazilian CIOs and IT managers are focusing much of their efforts towards improving security and standardising their IT infrastructure across departments, with respondents rating them X and X on a scale of 1 to 4.



The need for enterprises to keep their mobile workforces connected to corporate networks in order to improve efficiency and ensure smooth running of day-to-day operations is forcing companies in Brazil to invest in mobility solutions.



The demand for communications and collaboration solutions is increasing amongst Brazilian enterprises of all sizes, since they help in reducing travel time and costs and improve productivity.



According to Kable's survey, 85% of enterprises in Brazil are currently using business intelligence tools, and an impressive 82% are planning further investments in the next two years.



Adoption of cloud computing is set to witness an upward momentum amongst Brazilian enterprises, with hybrid cloud likely to emerge as the most preferred area of investment in the next two years.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145160/ict-priorities-in-brazil-enterprise-ict-investment-plans-to-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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