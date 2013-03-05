New Business market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT Priorities in Canada - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 90 Canadian enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Canadian enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into Canadian enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Canadian enterprise IT spending is expected to follow an upward trend after recovering from the macroeconomic debt crisis. Demand for security solutions, virtualization and cloud computing is expected to be high in the next two years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Canadian enterprises' emphasis on reducing carbon foot print and cost cutting is fuelling the demand for virtualization and cloud computing.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 90+ ICT decision makers in the Canadian market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize Canadian enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify Canadian enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing Canadian enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how Canadian enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how Canadian enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Kable's survey indicates that improving security/privacy is the highest priority on the list of strategic objectives for CIOs in Canada with a rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
Despite persisting volatility in the global economy, the majority of enterprises in Canada are planning to continue their investments in IT and BI is one of the top three major technology areas of IT spending in the next two years.
Driven by the need to control huge volumes of unstructured electronic content effectively and manage workflows in a collaborative environment, about X% of the Canadian enterprises have implemented some form of industry focused ECM technology.
