ICT Priorities in France - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013 - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 153 French enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which French enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into French enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Although investment in core technologies has been the top priority in recent times, this trend is anticipated to change in the next two years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
More French enterprises are expected to shift their focus from core technologies to virtualized and cloud infrastructure in order to reduce cost, increase sustainability, enhance business efficiency, and gain hassle free services.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in the French market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize French enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify French enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing French enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how French enterprises' ICT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how French enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Kable's survey of ICT leaders finds that IT security and data privacy is the highest priority among the IT management across all French enterprises, with the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
With green IT gaining prominence, CIOs are trying to modify the ICT infrastructures of their organizations by leveraging new optimized technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, and grid computing.
In the next two years, the trend of prioritizing investment in core business applications is anticipated to remain unchanged in France as enterprises are planning to continue their focus on financials and HR management applications.
