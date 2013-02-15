"ICT Priorities in Germany - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans to 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "ICT Priorities in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 German enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which German enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into German enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
German enterprises' investment priorities are currently centred on core technologies, nevertheless investment in advanced technologies is expected to take a growth path at a slightly slower pace.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Increased flexibility and business agility, reduced complexity, payment according to actual use of services and a high degree of scalability is driving the demand for cloud computing.

What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in the German market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize German enterprises' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify German enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing German enterprises' investments in each technology category.
Establish how German enterprises' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how German enterprises plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Enterprise IT spending is expected to be moderate in Germany, due to the ongoing economic uncertainty, with X% of German enterprises likely to increase their IT budget slightly in 2013.
As well as the need to protect business critical information, adoption of mobility and cloud based technologies is also driving the demand for security solutions to higher levels.
Increasing complexity of IT infrastructure is driving the demand for IT systems management.
Although moderate, the emerging concept of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the subsequent surge in demand for smart phones, media tablets and laptops, is influencing the demand for device management and customer facing mobile applications.
