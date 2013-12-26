ICT Priorities in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans - New Study Released

New Software market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "ICT Priorities in Healthcare - Enterprise ICT investment plans"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 155 healthcare providers regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which healthcare providers are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into healthcare providers' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Healthcare providers in developed countries such as the US and the UK have already made significant ICT investments to streamline their operations. However, Kable believes that healthcare providers will further increase their ICT budgets in the coming months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Healthcare providers ICT investments are mainly influenced by healthcare reforms, the implementation of e-health systems, mobile applications, and business intelligence.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 150+ ICT decision makers in healthcare industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize healthcare providers' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify healthcare providers' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing healthcare providers' investments in each technology category.
Establish how healthcare providers' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how healthcare providers' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Healthcare providers' focus on security is evident from the survey where these providers are assigning the highest importance to the strategic objective of improving security/privacy, with an average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
The increasing complexity of their ICT infrastructure is compelling 77% of healthcare providers to invest in IT systems management through to the end of 2014.
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